J.Crew Factory cuts 70% off clearance items just in time for back to school shopping

J.Crew Factory takes an extra 70% off clearance items with promo code FLASH70 at checkout. Plus, save 40 to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight-Fit Rigid Jeans that are currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is available in two color options and it has a rigid fit that will stay looking polished throughout the day. I also love that it has a tapered hem that allows you to roll it for a fashionable look. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to update your shoes for back to school with the Cole Haan sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!