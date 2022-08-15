J.Crew Factory cuts 70% off clearance items just in time for back to school shopping

J.Crew Factory takes an extra 70% off clearance items with promo code FLASH70 at checkout. Plus, save 40 to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight-Fit Rigid Jeans that are currently marked down to $21. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $90. This style is available in two color options and it has a rigid fit that will stay looking polished throughout the day. I also love that it has a tapered hem that allows you to roll it for a fashionable look. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to update your shoes for back to school with the Cole Haan sale here.

