Save 33% on LEVOIT’s Vital 100 Air Purifier with H13 HEPA Filter at new low of $80

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $22. This air purifier is designed to fit into any room with the 3-stage filtration system processing the air of a 300-square foot room in just 18 minutes. It does not use ozone or UV lights to clear the air, rather an H13 HEPA filter is equipped to capture 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size with the activated carbon trapping odors. You can also leave this running in your room with the noise level getting as low as 23 decibels with a 2-, 4-, or 8-hour sleep setting. The air inlets will also trap pet hair to prevent it from clogging up the filters. With the press of a button, you can start purifying the air in your room to help prevent your allergies from flaring up. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a similar HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It too has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

You can also make sure your home air quality is up to snuff with the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor which has returned to its all-time low of $56. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. You can even set up a routine to start the Govee purifier above if the air quality drops below a certain level.

LEVOIT Vital 100 Air Purifier features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: With a CADR of 130 CFM/ 221 m3/h, the Vital 100 is perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens. Covers 300 ft²/ 28 m² in only 18 minutes.

SLEEP COMFORTABLY: With noise levels as low as 23 decibels, the Vital 100 won’t keep you up at night. You can also turn off the display lights when it’s time for bed.

USER-FRIENDLY: Set a timer for 2, 4, or 8 hours whenever you like. The Check Filter Indicator will let you know when it’s time for a fresh filter.

EASY TO PLACE: The compact design and top-facing air vents let you place the Vital 100 near walls or in the corner of a room.

