Anker’s eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 returns to all-time Amazon low of $39

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its Security Solo IndoorCam P24 2K Camera for $39.19 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $55, this 29% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this camera. Most smart home security cameras are fixed looking in one position. Not the Security Solo IndoorCam, it can pan and tilt to look around its surroundings. You can connect this camera to Apple HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant to keep track of your home while you’re away. Recordings can be stored on the cloud or locally on a microSD card. Built-in night vision allows you to keep an eye out even at night. The camera can even track moving targets it detects. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Security Camera for $30. Just like the eufy model above, the Kasa camera can also be controlled remotely to monitor the surrounding area. It can also record to a local microSD card or the cloud. The biggest difference here is the lack of Apple HomeKit support, though Alexa and Assistant integration are still present. Your decision will really come down to whether the higher resolution of the eufy model is worth spending a few extra dollars.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, locks, and more. Amazon has now launched its end of summer sale which is dropping prices on its lineup of Alexa-enabled speakers starting from $25. Our top pick with this sale is the latest Echo 4th Gen Speaker at $70, a deal within $5 of the all-time low price. Amazon’s latest flagship smart speaker arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback.

eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

Smart Integration: Connect your IndoorCam to Apple HomeKit (download our HomeKit User guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!