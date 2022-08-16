Ninja’s regularly up to $300 Foodi Air Fry Grill sees $100 refurb discount (Multiple colorways)

Woot is now offering the refurbished Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. An additional $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Today’s deal is also available in a range of colorways we see very rarely see on sale. This model regularly fetches $200 on Amazon, sometimes as much as $300, and is currently selling for $256 in new condition. While it might not be the newest model in the lineup, these refurbished listings are a notable opportunity to land an otherwise quite expensive countertop cooker with a major discount. This model “sears, sizzles, and crisps” with a grilling setup for indoor BBQ action all year round as well as a built-in air fryer alongside the ability to roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. On top of including a host of one-touch cooking presets, this one also features a built-in meat thermometer to make sure you land at the ideal temperature during manual cooking jobs. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an all-in-one cooker with these kinds of capabilities for less. In fact, we can’t find a single option on Amazon right now. You could opt for the other model on sale in today’s Woot event that delivers much of the same functionality for $90 Prime shipped, you just won’t get the grilling action and built-in thermometer.

Elsewhere in kitchen and cooking deals, we spotted a one-day price drop on Chefman’s glass and steel electric kettle with multi-color LED lighting as well as the Instant Pot Dual Plus Coffee maker. But you‘ll also want scope out the new Amazon all-time low now live on Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toaster that regularly fetches $70 and is now marked down to $53 shipped. Get a closer look at that offer right here.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Grill features:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer

Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors

Smart Cook System—4 smart protein settings, 9 customizable doneness levels, and the Foodi Smart Thermometer enable you to achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button. No more guesswork and no more under or over cooking

XL Capacity—grill 50% more food than the original Ninja Foodi Grill for delicious family sized meals. Grill grate fits up to 6 steaks, up to 24 hot dogs, mains and sides at the same time, and more

6 in 1 indoor grill—Grill your favorite foods to char grilled perfection, or go beyond grilling with 5 additional cooking functions: Air Crisp, Bake, Roast, Broil, and Dehydrate

