Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr.: GQ, Men’s/Women’s Health, Vogue, much more

DiscountMags is now offering some notable price drops as part of its latest multi-year magazine weekend sale that is kicking off a day early this time around. From now through Monday, DiscountMags is now offering a wide range of popular titles, from Men’s and Women’s Health to GQ, Bon Appetit, Vogue, and more, with marked down prices with multi-year subscriptions. With deals starting from under $4 per year and free shipping across the board, no sales tax, and you won’t have to worry about auto subscription renewals. Head below for additional details.

There are plenty of popular titles available with 3- and 4-year subscriptions at $14 and $18, respectively. This will knock your price down to $4.67 and $4.50 for some of the lowest totals we have tracked lately – GQ, for example is more than double the price at Amazon right now. Listings on magazine subs have risen a touch this year by between $0.50 and $1.50 on many of the most sought after titles, so today’s sale is a great chance to lock-in notable per-year prices win some of the most popular options out there.

Browse though all of this weekend’s multi-year magazine subscriptions right here and be sure to do so before the sale ends on Monday.

Prefer to do your reading digitally? Go scope out this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies while you still can.

GQ magazine features:

Stay up to date on the latest news in men’s fashion, important style trends, celebrity inspiration, and exhaustive recommendations. Dive into GQ’s culture-defining covers with Timothée Chalamet, Travis Scott, Zendaya, Daniel Craig, LeBron James, and more. From dynamic storytelling to elevated style—if it’s at the center of the zeitgeist, it’s in the magazine. Subscribe now and never miss bleeding-edge fashion from all over the world, captivating photography from innovative artists, and unforgettable profiles and longform journalism.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!