Sperry takes an extra 30% off already up to 60% off styles + free shipping

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off already up to 60% off styles when you apply promo code SUMMER30 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, boat shoes, sandals, and more. As always, receive free delivery on all orders. Update your shoes for this fall with the Authentic Original Tumbled Leather Boat Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $120. These boots are available in two color options and the tumbled leather really makes a statement. They will pair perfectly with a rolled jean or chino pants for this fall and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
