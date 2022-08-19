LISEN’s headrest phone/tablet mount supports up to 13-inch devices at $11 (Reg. $20)

LISEN Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Headrest Tablet Mount for $10.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25Z1VWCS at checkout. Down from $20, this is a 45% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. This is the perfect purchase ahead of fall road trips and will help keep your kids entertained in the back of the car. Simply put, this mount clamps onto the headrest bars and clips to your tablet. It’ll fit just about any touchscreen device ranging from 4.7- to 13-inches, meaning it’ll work with Fire tablets, iPads, smartphones, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

This 2-pack of headrest seat back hooks are perfect for those on tighter budgets. Not only does it include two units instead of one, but they’re also dual-function. For starters, they act as hooks, which is what you’d expect. Then, there’s a built-in smartphone holder that makes it easy to clip your iPhone or Galaxy to for on-the-go entertainment. At $7.50 on Amazon, it’s also more budget-friendly too.

Let your kids enjoy their favorite shows in private when you also pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that are on sale for over $100 off at Best Buy right now. Available in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition, these ANC earbuds now start from $46, which makes them pretty affordable all things considered.

LISEN Headrest Tablet Mount features:

LISEN tablet holder for car headrest triangular structure means that the car tablet holder can bear a weight of 40 lb, won’t fall forward, and can still remain stable on bumpy roads without shaking. The iPad holder for car can not only be quickly disassembled but also can be easily installed in the car by children over eight years old. The components are foldable and light, making them easier to carry when traveling Using an iPad car mount will Keep your children or other backseat passengers entertained on long drives drive in peace and avoid paying for expensive tablet backseat entertainment systems, Small, and compact. Sturdy enough to hold a large iPad on long journeys

