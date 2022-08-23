JBL’s regularly $130 waterproof Flip 5 speaker drops 35% to $85 with your choice of color

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black, teal, and blue for $84.95 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $100 at B&H, Amazon, and elsewhere, this is a solid 35% drop, $15 under the Amazon 2022 low, and the best we can find. A notable mid-tier solution for at-home or on-the-go audio, you’ll find 12 hours of wireless playback per charge, the ability to connect them together with JBL’s party boost feature, and the ability to stand upright or horizontally. You’ll also find an IPX7 waterproof rating to protect it from the elements and splashes alongside typical Bluetooth connectivity to your smart device of choice. Head below for more details.

A solid lower-cost alternative that will keep you in the JBL family is the JBL Go 3. This ultra-portable speaker delivers a sort of rugged fabric-wrapped treatment that starts at $30 shipped right now with several color options. It’s not going to be as powerful overall, but it is even easier to take with you and will save you nearly $55 in the process.

Alongside this morning’s price drop on Belkin’s Google Assistant/Alexa SoundForm Elite Speaker, be sure to dive into our recent hands-on review of Sony’s latest Bluetooth models where’s we said they “deliver this summer’s best portable sound.” Coming in with a range of models starting from around $108 shipped, the new X-Series lineup delivers the brand’s latest tech including a noncircular diaphragm, Sony’s Party Connect integration, and built-in microphones that offer upgraded and enhanced echo cancellation. Take a deeper dive into the new lineup right here and swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker hub for more deals.

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Pair multiple speakers with party boost

Premium JBL sound quality

Connector type: 3.5 millimeter stereo

Power source type: Battery powered

