Android app deals of the day: Front Armies, Deep Space Contact, QuickEdit Text Editor, more

Justin Kahn -
Front Armies-Android apps

Your mid-week collection of the best Android app deals is now ready to go down below. Joining this afternoon’s app deals, we have notable price drops on Google’s Nest Wifi system and a new low on its official 30W USB-C Fast Charger, but for now we are focused on the apps. Our lineup includes titles like Front Armies, Deep Space: First Contact, QuickEdit Text Editor Pro, Arrog, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $150 off, we also spotted Google’s Nest Wifi system that includes three routers that double as Assistant speakers at $199 headlining today’s Android-friendly hardware deals. Those offers join a new low on Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger alongside deals on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds as well as Kingston’s 4TB Portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Build up your base, explore the map to gather resources, research new technologies, build unique land, sea and air units, lead your army and conquer! Stepless zoom to overview the whole battlefield. Campaign, Skirmish, Survival & Multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

