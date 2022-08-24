Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount $10.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Magnetic Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $15, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time at Amazon and is the lowest price since June. Designed to clip to just about any smartphone (and some smaller tablets), this mount simply attaches to your car’s air vent to uphold the device. The clip and mount are separate as well, so you can rotate your smartphone and also remove it should the need arise. Plus, the magnet ensures your phone stays put while also making it easy to pull it off.

Various combinations: With a design of two separate parts of the clip and the magnetic holder, you do not need to install the magnetic plate behind the phone. At the same time, you can also combine the two separate parts with other magnetic holders or magnetic plates (not included). Strong Magnetic Suction: This car cell phone holder with 4 strong magnets N52 is able to firmly hold your phone to the horizontal air vent. Your phone does not move once placed even on the bumpy or uneven road.

360 Degree Rotation: The magnetic car phone mount easily allows you to flip the phone from vertical to horizontal and adjust the angle with the 360° rotation joint to set your phone at the optimal position for viewing perfectly.

