Amazon reportedly now set to acquire EA; announcement might hit later today

Amazon is looking to acquire EA, according to recent reports. As part of its continued efforts to take over the world – it just recently bought iRobot for $1.7 billion as well – Amazon is rumored to have an annoucenment for later today that will detail its potential acquisition of gaming sports giant EA. While rumors of such a deal have been floating around the internet as of late with mentions of Apple and Disney on the receiving end, inside sources are claiming the online retail giant has finally put an offer on paper. More details below.

Amazon reportedly now set to acquire EA

It is important to keep in mind that much of the buzz around this news is pointing at Amazon simply making an offer, not that the deal is on its way through regulation processes. However, according to those in the know, the announcement will go live later today. We will just have to wait and see if any of this actually comes to fruition or if it’s just the rumor mill continuing the turn.

The rumored Amazon EA acquisition comes on the heels of a number of major shifts in the gaming industry, much of which surround the moves Microsoft has made over the last year or so. It announced a massive deal to acquire Bethesda and all of its IP and development houses – id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, and Bethesda Game Studios – back in late 2022 before pulling out the equivalent of $68.7 billion to land the Activision Blizzard faction.

Let’s just hope that, if this Amazon EA acquisition actually does go through, the online retail giant can help the former beloved sports game publisher rise from the ashes to championship glory once again and not deeper into the micro-transaction hole than it already is in some gamer’s eyes.

