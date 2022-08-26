Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Earthlings Beware!, Hydro Coach PRO, more

It is now time for Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. We are also heading into the weekend with price drops on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but for now it’s about the apps. Our collection includes deals on SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Earthlings Beware!, Hydro Coach PRO, WiFi Thief Detector Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Star Link 2: Constellation FREE (Reg. $1)
- One Shot FREE (Reg. $1)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $0.50(Reg. $5)
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $4 (Reg. $8.50)
- Wall of insanity $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Deeper Down Dungeons $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Fran Bow Chapter 2 $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- 3D Anatomy $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $1 (Reg. $3)
- Voice To Text & Translator Pro $3.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
Joining ongoing price drops on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View/Flip Covers, we are now tracking OnePlus 10 Pro at up to $125 off. This offers also sits alongside Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen support and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $126 off, the deals in the Bose Labor Day sale, Kingston’s 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 DataTraveler flash drive, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.
More Android app deals still live:
- A-2481 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Limbo $1 (Reg. $5)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $3.50 (Reg. $10)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse $1 (Reg. $2)
- Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Свет $1 (Reg. $2)
- Frequency Guidance Cards $9 (Reg. $18)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Alpha Launcher Prime Themes $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
More on SPHAZE:
In SPHAZE, you will manipulate impossible mazes and guide mysterious robots through stunningly beautiful worlds. SPHAZE is a relaxing exploration through fantasy and sci-fi worlds. Guide the mysterious robots through different areas, solving arcade puzzles, challenging your reflex, and helping the energetic RoBeep. A perfect mixture of arcade puzzles from Cut the Rope with the beautiful design of Monument Valley!
