Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Earthlings Beware!, Hydro Coach PRO, more

Justin Kahn -
SPHAZE puzzler

It is now time for Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. We are also heading into the weekend with price drops on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, but for now it’s about the apps. Our collection includes deals on SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Earthlings Beware!, Hydro Coach PRO, WiFi Thief Detector Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing price drops on Google’s all-new Pixel 6a. and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View/Flip Covers, we are now tracking OnePlus 10 Pro at up to $125 off. This offers also sits alongside Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen support and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at $126 off, the deals in the Bose Labor Day sale, Kingston’s 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 DataTraveler flash drive, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on SPHAZE:

In SPHAZE, you will manipulate impossible mazes and guide mysterious robots through stunningly beautiful worlds. SPHAZE is a relaxing exploration through fantasy and sci-fi worlds. Guide the mysterious robots through different areas, solving arcade puzzles, challenging your reflex, and helping the energetic RoBeep. A perfect mixture of arcade puzzles from Cut the Rope with the beautiful design of Monument Valley!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

