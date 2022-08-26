Kingston’s 256GB USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 DataTraveler flash drive drops to $40 (Reg. $63)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $63 and more recently in the $48 range, this is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief $38 offer during Prime Day and only the second time we have seen it down at $40 otherwise. We are big fans of this model around here with its USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance and USB-C connectivity. It delivers speeds that come closer to rivaling the major portable SSD models out there at 1,000MB/s, including many of the models in our best of feature piece, alongside a notable ridged casing and the keyring loop. While not all-time lows, you will also find the 512GB and 1TB models marked down to $76.80 and $129.98 shipped, respectively. More details below.

You’ll want to take a look at the 2022 model Samsung USB-C flash drives that are now starting from $19 Prime shipped for the 128GB unit with the 256GB variant at $36. These models aren’t nearly as fast and high-end as the Kingston, but if you’re just looking for some casual USB-C storage there’s cash to be saved taking this route.

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the latest OWC aluminum bootable USB-A/C portable SSD. This compact solution ships in a form-factor roughly the size of a flash drive, delivering notable speed ratings in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. You can get a closer look at the now available for purchase OWC Envoy Pro mini right here.

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB

Unique ridged casing with keyring loop

Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds

Capacities up to 1TB

