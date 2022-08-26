Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad has never sold for less following $49 discount to $280

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB for $279.99 shipped in Space Gray. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings and is a new all-time low. This is $19 under our previous mentions and the first time we’ve seen it really drop below the $299 threshold. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad mini is anything but, and now delivers its compelling suite of features for less than ever before. The iPadOS experience is centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

As the work week then comes to a close, all of the other best Apple deals are up for grabs. The clock is counting down to nest month’s Apple keynote, and the sizable savings have applied to everything from Apple Watch Series 7 to M1 Pro MacBook Pros and more.

iPad 2021 features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

