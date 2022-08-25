Tile’s 2022 Pro item tracker with replaceable battery, 400-ft. range drops to $28 (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Tile Pro item locator at $27.99 shipped. Matching the Best Buy Deal of the Day pricing, this one typically fetches $35 and is now within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. It delivers the brand’s tab-style form-factor with a loop so you can affix it to just about anything. But the real standout features by comparison to the more affordable Mate model is the replaceable power source allowing it to remain useful well beyond the built-in battery’s capabilities. That’s on top of the much longer Bluetooth range for direct location tracking at up to 400-feet alongside the usual Android and iOS companion app action that provides Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri support as well last known location data if it is left outside of the aforementioned Bluetooth range. You can even use it in reverse to locate your smartphone. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

While Apple’s AirTag is only a couple bucks more than today’s lead deal, you can save by opting for the Tile Mate. The 2022 edition can be had on Amazon for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. As we mentioned above, it delivers much of the same feature set, just with a shorter range and an up to 3-year battery that can’t be replaced.

At the tail end of last year we took a hands-on look at the range of Tile item finders. This is great way to take a deeper dive on the lineup, zero-in on the model that will suit your needs best, and scope out some of the additions made to the feature set that launched this year. You’ll find that along with a complete breakdown of the user experience right here.

Tile Pro item locator features:

Pro is a powerful tracker for keys, backpacks, and purses. Water-resistant with an up to 400 ft. Bluetooth range, our loudest ring and up to 1-year replaceable battery, Pro easily attaches to anything you need to keep track of regularly. Just open the free Tile app and tap Find to locate your stuff. You can also double press the button on your Pro to ring and find your phone.

