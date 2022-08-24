Beam handwritten notes to the cloud and start from scratch with Rocketbook Mini at just $10

Amazon is now offering the smart Rocketbook Mini for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 directly from Rocketbook and, while lower lately, typically fetching as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new 2022 low on the teal colorway at 38% off and the others rarely drop down below $10. Considering there are some standard old-school notebooks out there that go for this much, the Rocketbook Mini delivers a ton of value at this price. This is a smart notebook that allows you to beam all your notes and sketches to the cloud before wiping the pages down to start fresh, securing your $10 investment for years to come. It also ships with a microfiber cloth and a Pilot Frixion pen. More details below.
Not all standard notebooks go for $10 so if you would prefer to take a more vintage approach, consider the Amazon Basics Classic model. It is currently going for less than half the price of today’s Rocketbook at $4.50 Prime shipped with a solid hardcover, expandable inner pocket, and an elastic closure.
Or forget all of that and go big-time while Apple’s wonderful iPad mini 6 is not only back in-stock, but also marked down $440 shipped. This is $59 off the going rate for one of the best prices we have tracked all summer alongside a notable deal on the upgraded configuration at $599 shipped. Get a closer look at one of our favorite current-generation Apple tablets in our latest deal coverage right here and swing by our dedicated deal hub for more.
Rocketbook Mini features:
- No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth
- Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android
- Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages
- Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes
