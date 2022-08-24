Beam handwritten notes to the cloud and start from scratch with Rocketbook Mini at just $10

Amazon is now offering the smart Rocketbook Mini for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 directly from Rocketbook and, while lower lately, typically fetching as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new 2022 low on the teal colorway at 38% off and the others rarely drop down below $10. Considering there are some standard old-school notebooks out there that go for this much, the Rocketbook Mini delivers a ton of value at this price. This is a smart notebook that allows you to beam all your notes and sketches to the cloud before wiping the pages down to start fresh, securing your $10 investment for years to come. It also ships with a microfiber cloth and a Pilot Frixion pen. More details below.

Not all standard notebooks go for $10 so if you would prefer to take a more vintage approach, consider the Amazon Basics Classic model. It is currently going for less than half the price of today’s Rocketbook at $4.50 Prime shipped with a solid hardcover, expandable inner pocket, and an elastic closure.

Or forget all of that and go big-time while Apple’s wonderful iPad mini 6 is not only back in-stock, but also marked down $440 shipped. This is $59 off the going rate for one of the best prices we have tracked all summer alongside a notable deal on the upgraded configuration at $599 shipped. Get a closer look at one of our favorite current-generation Apple tablets in our latest deal coverage right here and swing by our dedicated deal hub for more.

Rocketbook Mini features:

No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!