ASUS’ 2-in-1 VivoBook 13 Slate OLED Laptop plummets 50% to new low of $300

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 N6000/4GB/128GB Laptop for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $600, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price while also being the first substantial discount we’ve seen. Coming equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core processor and 4GB of RAM, the VivoBook 13 Slate comes running Windows 11 Home in S Mode and includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal. The 13.3-inch OLED 1080p touchscreen uses Corning Gorilla Glass for increased toughness. Rounding out the VivoBook is Dolby Vision HDR, a detachable keyboard, and the ASUS Pen 2.0 for drawing or taking notes. Whether you’re using this laptop for taking notes in college or using it as your mobile art studio, you will enjoy using this lightweight laptop. Head below for more.

When it comes to Windows 11 machines, this ASUS laptop is on the lower end of prices you’ll find. To save more cash, you can swap to Chrome OS with the ASUS C403 N3350/4GB/32GB Chromebook at $130. This device features a 180-degree hinge to make collaboration easier with the 14-inch display featuring an anti-glare coating to make viewing easy in most conditions. It runs an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. Most of your files will end up stored on Google Drive which is why you have low onboard storage.

We’re also tracking deals on other ASUS Chromebooks with offers starting from $90. Leading the way is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 which is currently going for $300. Fittingly for one of the newest additions to the ASUS Chromebook line, its Flip C433 arrives with a 2-in-1 design centered around a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display.

ASUS VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the fantastic fun-filled 2-in-1 portable companion that makes it easier to enjoy everything you love, everywhere. Whether you’re studying or working, chilling or chatting, vertical or horizontal, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED adapts so you can work or play your way.

