iOttie’s Auto Sense cup holder Qi charging car phone mount hits new low at $40.50 (32% off)

Amazon is offering the iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Charging Car Cup Holder Phone Mount for $40.69 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This charger doesn’t take up your air vent or mount to a windshield, instead opting for a more versatile cup holder alternative. There’s a built-in motion sensor that automatically opens and closes to make mounting your phone easy. Plus, the Qi charging system ensures that you arrive with a fully charged phone. It delivers 7.5W to iPhones and 10W to Android smartphones as well. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a car phone mount, be sure you have a way to stay powered on the road. This car charger has up to 30W output shared between the USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports for powering your devices. With this, you’ll be able to charge even Apple’s iPad Pro, iPad Air, or even the latest M1 MacBook Pro/Air lineup in the car, allowing you to work even on the road. It’s just $9 on Amazon, making it both a great alternative or addition to today’s lead deal, depending on what you need.

Don’t forget that Belkin’s 15W MagSafe chargers with kickstand are on sale today from $35. Normally $60 or more, these MagSafe chargers take Apple’s official offering by building in a kickstand, which makes it far more convenient to use.

iOttie Auto Sense Qi Wireless Charing Car Cup Holder Mount features:

An ideal travel companion, the iOttie Auto Sense Cup Holder smartly marries safety and convenience. The mount fits into virtually any cup holder to ensure your phone remains accessible yet inconspicuous. It’s also designed with a proximity sensor that can detect a smartphone from up to 7 inches away. In turn, this will trigger the arms to open and close automatically. Once the phone is secure, Qi wireless charging technology kicks in to power up your smartphone. And you can rest assured your setup will be streamlined, thanks in part to a cable management system hidden within the cup holder base.

