Belkin’s 15W MagSafe chargers with kickstand on sale from $35 in summer sale (Reg. $60+)

Belkin is winding down summer today by launching a new flash sale across a selection of its popular charging accessories and more. You’ll need to apply item-specific promo codes at checkout to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free in orders over $50, as well. Our top pick is the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charging Pad with kickstand at $34.80 with code AUGFS42 at checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. The model with a bundled power supply is also on sale and now sits at $47.99 with code AUGFS40 to mark the best price of the year from its usual $80 going rate.

Launching earlier this year as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, Belkin’s model arrives with some extra premium features to justify the higher-than-Apple price. For starters, there is a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s alongside a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability. Head below for more.

The rest of the deals in this week’s Belkin flash sale are all up for grabs on this landing page. You’ll have to apply a different code for each of the items, which will be noted on the listing page. Those savings will apply to a collection of other MagSafe chargers, AirTags straps, and more. Just remember that the up to 70% in savings will only be live through the end of the week.

A great option to also consider following the lead discount is Nomad’s new Base One Max charger. This offering is now sitting at $127 in the brand’s annual Labor Day sale and delivering a more premium model for those who need to refuel two devices at once. That’s alongside the rest of Nomad’s popular Apple accessories that are also up for grabs without paying full price.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

