mophie’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger hits $112 in Zagg 25% off early Labor Day sale

After seeing other brands get in on the pre-Labor Day savings, Zagg is now launching a sitewide sale of its own. This time around taking 25% off just about all of the Apple accessories it sells, Zagg is delivering the second-best prices of the summer with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the new mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger for $112.49. Down from $150, this is the first price cut since back on Prime Day at $37 off while coming within $7 of the 2022 low.

Having just launched backed in January, mophie’s latest charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 13 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, which breaks down the experience further.

Throughout the rest of the pre-Labor Day sale, Zagg is marking down plenty of other must-have accessories for iPhone, as well as other Apple add-ons and the like. Just like the lead deal, the savings automatically apply at checkout and deliver some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date.

A great option to also consider following the lead discount is Nomad’s new Base One Max charger. This offering is now sitting at $127 in the brand’s annual Labor Day sale and delivering a more premium model for those who only need to refuel two devices at once. That’s alongside the rest of Nomad’s popular Apple accessories.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!