Casely’s BOGO FREE Labor Day sale: Some of the best iPhone case prices yet from $25

Casely is now offering a particularly notable buy one get one FREE promotion on all of its wild and colorful iPhone case designs for Labor Day. While iPhone 14 might be just around the corner now with Apple’s next keynote scheduled for the middle of next week, if you don’t plan on upgrading right away or are stuck in a contract anyway, the up to 50% in savings now live from Casely is one of the best deals we have tracked from the company and a great way to add some flair to your smart EDC kit. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Casely Labor Day sale

You can now land the BOGO FREE promotion at Casely using code BOGO-WEEKEND at checkout. From now through the end of this holiday weekend, adding any two cases from the site to your cart and applying the code above will cut your total in half. Free shipping is available on all orders over $50, so now might be the time to stock up on a few new covers at a discount and side-step the shipping at the same time.

Featuring a massive collection of crazy patterns and colorways for all generations iPhone handsets as well as a range of Samsung Galaxy models, pricing starts at $25 per case. That means you can land any two cases for $25, or 50% off, and the same goes for four-case orders and up.

For more insight on the brand, check out our coverage of the new Crayola and Pride collections as well as our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review of its MagSafe Power Pod batteries.

Casely Viva La Vida iPhone case features:

“Viva La Vida” – Frida Kahlo inscribed that statement into her final painting “Viva La Vida, Watermelons” just days before her passing. You’ll find these three words on this limited edition Casely x Frida Kahlo phone case along with other beautiful symbols from the iconic artist’s illustrious career. Rock this case and get out there and live life to the fullest!

