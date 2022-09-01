Wired magazine drops to $5/yr. for the holidays (50% off), plus hundreds more from $4

The magazine Labor Day deals have arrived. DiscountMags is ready to get in on the holiday savings with its annual Labor Day sale now live and offering some solid price drops. While many of the magazine prices have been a touch more expensive across 2022, the DiscountMags magazine Labor Day deals are bringing the price back down closer to what we are used to. Featuring everything from Sports Illustrated and Men’s/Women’s Health to GQ, Better Homes and Gardens, Bon Appetit, Macworld, and many more, deals start from just over $4 with many of the most popular titles in the $5 range. Head below a closer look and notable pricing on Wired magazine. 

DiscountMags magazine Labor Day deals

One title you won’t find at DiscountMags is the popular tech publication, Wired. Fortunately, Amazon has dropped the 1-year subscription on this one down to $5 from the usual $8 to $10 pricing for as much as 50% in savings (it can go for much more than that elsewhere). This is matching the lowest price we have tracked this year and a particular notable chance to land a year. 

Over at DiscountMags, you’ll find titles like Men’s and Women’s Health as well as the aforementioned mags at the lowest prices we can find right now on this landing page. Just note, GQ is also matched as pat of the now live Amazon sale at $5 as well. 

Another thing to keep in mind is that the DiscountMags magazine Labor Day deals have no delivery fees or sales tax to worry about and won’t auto-renew your subscriptions after the year is up. If you take the Amazon route on any of these titles, be sure to cancel the sub before it ends to avoid getting renewed at full price. 

Then check out some of the other major Labor sales that are now in full swing:

Wired magazine features:

A helicopter on Mars. What to expect post-Covid. The next electrifying/terrifying leap in A.I. explained. WIRED gives you up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you. For less than $1 a month, get unlimited access to best-in-class reporting on science and technology, games and gear, and the visionaries and changemakers making it all happen. Catch up to the future on your terms with the WIRED print edition and full access to the archive of stories on wired.com. Stare the future right in the eye.

