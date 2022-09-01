DODOcase offers rare 20% sitewide for Labor Day: iPad cases, MacBook sleeves, and more

Following big-time holiday sales at Twelve South, Nomad, OtterBox, and many others, the DODOcase Labor Day deals are now in full swing. The brand, famous in no small part for being spotted atop the desk in the oval office during the Obama administration, rarely ever goes on sale outside of holiday events like today’s. You can now land 20% off sitewide on all of its iPhone gear, iPad cases, MacBook sleeves, and more. Head below for additional details.

DODOcase Labor Day deals – 20% off sitewide

The DODOcase Labor Day deals come along free shipping across the board (plus free 2-day shipping on orders over $100) with the 20% price drop automatically applying in the cart.

One standout offer here among the many is on the brand’s first foray into the premium luxury space with its Noblessa leather iPad case. Available for just about all models dating back to 2020, it delivers a gorgeous Italian cowhide treatment similar to those found in high-end purses and bags with a soft suede like material on the inside. It is easily among the best cases I’ve had the pleasure of reviewing and, while quite pricey, it just dropped back to the lowest price ever in the Labor Day sale. Regularly $175, it will drop to $140 shipped at checkout. This is only the second time we have seen it on sale and matching the lowest we have tracked. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

If the Noblessa is a bit much for your needs, be sure to browse through the rest of the DODOcase Labor Day deals right here for plenty more where that came from.

Noblessa leather iPad case features:

DODOcase Labor Day deals: Our handcrafted Noblessa Leather iPad Cases are made one by one by our highly experienced craftsmen in our bookbindery and features a Smart Cover with magnets to activate sleep/wake functionality, model specific camera ports, elastic closure, and a hinged back for not only multiple angle viewing in the horizontal position but also the capability to fully fold your leather iPad cover back, for a writing and reading style position. Just like all our iPad leather cases, we build in a pencil holder to the cover so you can carry your Apple Pencil along with you. We truly wanted to make a luxury leather iPad case so we searched the globe looking at the most high end leathers.

