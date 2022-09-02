Pad & Quill Labor Day: Up to $260 off leather MacBook bags, desk gear, more from $10

Now joining big-time holiday offers from Satechi, Twelve South, and others, the Pad & Quill Labor Day sale is live from $10. While we are still tracking a notable end of summer sale with 30% off its iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch gear, Pad & Quill is now offering 35% off its range of leather desktop accessories, AirTag cases, messenger bags, and other MacBook carriers. Free shipping is available across the board on orders over $35 and you can take an additional 5% off at checkout using the code you’ll find down below. hit the jump or additional details.

Pad & Quill Labor Day sale

The Pad & Quill Labor Day sale is dishing up major price drops on leather desk pads, mouse pads, desktop trays, and AirTag cases as well as its range of handcrafted messenger and duffle bags. Just remember to apply code PQ5 at checkout on all of the Labor Day deals to knock an additional 5% off your total.

You’ll up to $260 off its leather bags and attache carriers, but today’s sale will also bring the Pad & Quill Large Leather Desk Pad down to $129.06 shipped using the code above. Just recently brought back in-stock after nearly a year of being unavailable, this regularly $209 desk treatment is now at the lowest we have tracked since. Alongside the $80 in savings, you’re landing a large handcrafted desk pad made of full-grain American leather with parachute-grade stitching, and a 25-year warranty. It provides enough space to rest a MacBook on while doubling as a mouse pad and proving a pair of inset pen or Apple Pencil holders. More details below.

You can browse through all of the Pad & Quill desk gear right here and all of the leather bags are siting on this landing page. Everything starts from just over $10. Just be sure to browse through our coverage of the end of summer sale for offers on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch gear as well.

And be sure to browse through more of the Labor Day sales we are tracking this weekend below:

Large Leather Desk Pad features:

Pad & Quill Labor Day: Your workspace should be a happy place. After all, you spend a lot of your time there and accomplish some pretty important things. Elevate your desk space from just ok to something that is really you. Our Leather Desk Pad adds an element of sophistication and a touch of class, as well as superior functionality. Full-grain American leather, suede backing, and copper rivets provide not only an organic backdrop to a technological space, but it also makes for a tactile experience that is arresting to the senses. The leather and copper rivets will age with time, they will tell your story and become as unique as you are. The tech that sits on it may come and go with upgrades, but our Leather Desk Blotter only looks better with age, making this and heirloom quality product.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!