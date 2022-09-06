Philips Hue Smart Button starter kits fall to new all-time lows from $69 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit for $128.74 shipped. Normally fetching $180, this is down to a new all-time low at 30% off and $14 under our previous mention. Delivering everything you need to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle is centered around three of the Color Ambiance LED smart bulbs. Pairing with the included Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to control the bulbs from anywhere on top of taking full advantage of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice commands as well as automations within their respective ecosystems. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Head below for more.

If the Color Ambiance features of being able to tune the lighting temperature and color to your liking is still a little bit much for your needs, Amazon is also rolling over the same all-time low status to the dimmable white version of Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit. This one is down to $68.70, delivering a new all-time low at $31 off the usual $100 price tag while beating our previous mention by $10. Delivering much of the same package as above, this bundle just includes entry-level dimmable white bulbs instead of the more premium color options noted above.

Aside from the Philips Hue gear, we’re also tracking some rare discounts on Eve’s latest HomeKit accessories. Leading the way is the just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller, which is now on sale for the very first time and sitting at $130. This accessory arrives with Thread support alongside a refreshed design and is down from its usual $150 going rate.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White Ambiance Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates.By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

