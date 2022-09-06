Spigen’s latest dual USB-C wall chargers deliver 35W, 45W, or 65W power from $27 (28% off)

Update: The 65W capacity model detailed below has now dropped an additional $5 with the on-page coupon you’ll find on Amazon to $38.99 shipped.

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering some solid price drops on its latest ArcStation Pro GaN III Dual USB-C Wall Chargers. Available in 35W, 45W, and 65W capacities, you can now grab all three marked down at $25.99 $26.99, $32.99, and $43.99 shipped respectively. These models care regularly up to $36, $43, and $55. All three are now within a couple bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked. You’re looking at Power Delivery USB-C ports alongside dual charging action at up to 40W and 25W on the higher-end model. Making use of GaN III and 3D PCB technologies, they are solid charging solutions for just about all smartphones, MacBooks, and more with your choice of output power with today’s sale prices. Additional details below.

While it can’t output the kind of power the newer Spigen models above can, a more affordable solution comes by way of the Anker Nano Pro USB-C wall charger. Currently listed at $16 Prime shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront, it provides 20W charging alongside a compact design and an 18-month warranty to boot.

But for the latest charging solutions from Anker, you’ll want to hit up our coverage of the new PowerCore 24K power bank with a 140W USB-C PD output as well as this hands-on review of the latest GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank. Before that, we had a chance to give the brand’s GaNPrime wall charger lineup a run for its money. Featuring six new USB-C models, it leverages the brand’s in-house take on GaN technology with everything from 150W multi-port chargers to Qi-enabled solutions and more. Get a closer look right here.

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN III charger features:

Dual USB C PD PPS Charging Port : Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charger your device.

Advanced GaN Tech : Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. Unlike Silicon Chipset, GaN Chipset allows the ArcStation to be smaller than the genuine charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher.

Reducing damage to your devices : Unlike other fast charging products, with GaN(Gallium Nitride) Chip embedded and IntelligentSafety Technology, it ensures the safety of our users and their devices by managing 15 points safety standard and reducing heat dissipation.

