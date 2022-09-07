KitchenAid’s 13-cup food processor with onboard storage returns to Amazon low at $160

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 13-cup Food Processor for $159.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $199, this marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This all-in-one solution delivers the ability to store all blades and discs directly in the in-bowl storage caddy so you don’t have to keep accessories in other places. You can adjust the slicing thickness as well with the externally-adjustable Exact Slice disc which ranges from “thick to thin.” The 3-in-1 feed tube lets you process a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes as well. Whether you’re looking to shop, shred, slice, knead, or mix, this is the one-stop tool to keep in the kitchen that handles all of those tasks. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 13-cup capacity or any of the premium features found above, then consider picking up this 3-cup Cuisinart food processor that’s available for $40 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t hold 13 cups of food and there aren’t functions like onboard storage or the adjustable slicing disc. But, at the same time, it takes up much less overall room and is a great choice for those on tighter budgets.

Are you planning to spend a lot of the fall in the kitchen cooking? Well, be sure to pick up Anker’s latest auto-empty robot vacuum that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $450. That’s a $100 discount from its normal going rate and delivers the ability to automatically empty itself for up to 60 days.

KitchenAid Food Processor feature:

Easily tackle tough chopping, shredding and kneading tasks with a powerful motor and durable blades. It’s easier than ever to elevate all of your everyday meals with all of the functions it has to offer. Chop, shred, precision slice, knead, mix and puree everything from fresh veggies to cheeses, doughs, sauces, salsa and so much more. The 3-in-1 feed tube reduces prep time, allowing you to process a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes – tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and more. In addition to being easy to use, all of the accessories fit nice and neat in the included storage caddy, which nestles directly inside the 13 cup bowl.

