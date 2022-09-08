JOBY PodZilla kit with GripTight 360 smartphone mount at new low of $20.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the JOBY PodZilla Large Kit for $20.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is only the second discount that we’ve tracked to date. The PodZilla is designed for content creators to be able to “produce content in any situation.” It includes a quick release plate that screws into a standard 1/4-20 mount that’s built into most cameras and accessories. It’s also mobile-ready as it includes the GripTight 360 smartphone clamp that also packs a double sled attachment that lets you connect two hot/cold shoe items with ease. It also can go in horizontal or vertical modes making it even more versatile, as you’ll be ready to record for both Instagram or YouTube with this kit. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash? Well, this smartphone tripod comes with a bundled Bluetooth shutter remote at $12 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. It holds your smartphone and allows you to remotely trigger the shutter or start recording a video, delivering a similar experience to the Joby model above at a lower cost. Just keep in mind that the overall weight capacity likely won’t be as high as the PodZIlla, so you won’t be able to mount as much on it.

Speaking of recording on-the-go, did you see that DJI’s Action 2 is on sale for $279? That’s where pricing starts in the latest sale that we found with 30% discounts. It can record 4K/120FPS and is perfect for capturing memories this fall and winter with friends or family.

JOBY PodZilla Large Kit features:

Passionate about creating content with PodZilla? This is a fantastic flexible tripod from the creators of the GorillaPod – choose the one that’s right for you! Each leg is fully articulated and made with a durable aluminum core covered with non-slip rubber for ease of use. The PodZilla collection is designed for new content creators, who can get a stable base to record even on rough terrain. It is a flexible and sturdy tripod for the aspiring content creator whatever their preferred platform.

