Keurig’s regularly $64 or more electric milk frother just hit the Amazon low at $32 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Keurig Milk Frother for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $60 directly from Keurig, this model typically sells for around $64 via Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. If you’re looking to add some standalone milk frothing action to your setup, this particularly sizable price drop is worth a look. You simply plug it in, add some milk (non-dairy or otherwise) and in minutes you have fresh froth for your homemade lattes, cappuccino, and more, all without having to manually whip it. The non-stick interior as well as support for both hot and cold frothing round out the feature list. Head below for more details.

The Zulay handheld milk frother is a notably affordable and popular alternative. It sells for under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon and comes in a wide range of colorways to match your other kitchen gear. It’s not quite as automatic an approach, but it will still whip the milk up much the same and for less cash.

While we are updating the kitchen arsenal, this morning also saw Chefman’s family-sized Toaster Oven Air Fryer drop down to $90. This one day-only price drop takes the unit down from the $130 or more price tag until this evening with 7-in-1 functionality that “air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms.” Get a closer look right here and hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

Keurig Milk Frother features:

HOT & ICED LATTES AND CAPPUCCINOS: froth fresh milk in 3 minutes to easily make hot and iced lattes and cappuccinos at home. Lattes: fill to the MAX line 6oz, Cappuccinos: fill to the MIN line 4oz. Note- for iced beverages, only use a plastic cup, do not use glass.

FROTH YOUR CHOICE OF FRESH MILK: Froth fresh milk, including skim. Plus soy & almond. Hot and cold frothing available with simple button controls.

EASY TO CLEAN: Hand wash. Non-stick coated interior and removable whisk for easy clean up. The removable whisk creates velvety, frothy milk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!