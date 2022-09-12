Learn to play your favorite songs with piano and guitar training for $35

Whether you prefer smooth jazz to thrash metal, being able to play your favorite songs is a dream for many of us. The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Bundle turns that dream into a reality, with eight video courses from top instructors. You can get lifetime access today for just $34.99 (Reg. $1,600) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Anyone can make great music nowadays, even on a smartphone. You don’t need any skills, just an ear for beats and samples. However, no app or desktop workstation can replace the feeling of playing an instrument or writing songs from scratch.

If you would like to master this art, The 2022 Complete Piano & Guitar For All Bundle is the perfect place to start. Through eight courses, you discover how to play sweet music on strings and keys, and even compose a few tunes yourself.

The courses start with the absolute basics on both guitar and piano, from simple chords and scales through to finger plucking and complex melodies. You also learn about different styles of music, such as blues and jazz.

Along the way, you learn about both the practical side of playing and music theory. The bundle even includes an entire course that is dedicated to arranging and composition on piano.

The content in this bundle comes from several top instructors, such as Jack Vaughan — a composer, conductor, and pianist who has helped thousands of musicians in 100 countries around the world. He has a perfect 5-star rating from previous students.

Order now for only $34.99 to get unlimited lifetime access to all eight courses, saving 97% on the total price for the training.

