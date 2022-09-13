ASUS launching its ExpertBook B3 detachable laptop backed by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

After refreshing its ExpertBook lineup with Intel’s 12th Generation chips back in May, ASUS is now adding a new entry, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop. There are a handful of firsts with this laptop, according to ASUS, which include the B3 Detachable being the first Windows laptop operating on ARM with a garaged stylus and the first ExpertBook laptop with a dual-orientation stand. Weighing just 1.3 pounds, this two-in-one laptop can operate for up to 21 hours on a single charge. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

ASUS’s latest ExpertBook B3 Detachable B3000 two-in-one laptop is designed for education and business with its detachable keyboard, garaged stylus, and dual-orientation stand cover. The construction here is also tough with a spill-resistant design capable of repelling up to 60mL of water and a chassis that is built to stand up to the US MIL-STD 810H durability standards. The rear stand cover is even stain resistant.

As stated above, this laptop is full of firsts, which also includes this laptop being the first ASUS ExpertBook laptop powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. This octa-core processor operates up to 2.55GHz with the graphics power being provided by the integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU 618. Depending on the specific model you go with, you will have either 4GB or 8GB of RAM with either option having 128GB of eMMC SSD storage onboard. The 10.5-inch 1920×1200 touchscreen display will allow you to take notes and even draw sketches with the included stylus.

The 38Wh battery integrated into this laptop is capable of powering the device for up to 21 hours on a single charge, though the actual battery life does depend on your use case. It will also come running Windows 11, Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system. In terms of I/O, you will have a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack with the included AC adapter charging over the USB-C port with 45W of power. Unlike other detachable laptops on the market, this option from ASUS even has a 13MP world-facing camera with the front-facing coming in with a 5MP resolution.

Availability

The all-new ASUS ExpertBook B3 detachable B3000 two-in-one laptop can be purchased now over on Best Buy. This specific model comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC SSD storage for $599.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

There aren’t many two-in-one laptops out there that catch my eye, but this option from ASUS is one of the first to pique my interest. Unfortunately, my workloads require more powerful hardware. But for people who are working on school or office work, this laptop looks like a great fit.

