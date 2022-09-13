Backcountry takes up to 70% off fall gear from $15: Patagonia, North Face, more

Backcountry offers up to 70% off fall gear and apparel from top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, Stoic, Mountain Hardwear, Marmot, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Patagonia Classic Synchilla Vest is currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $79. This vest is an awesome layering option for cooler weather and it’s available in four color options. It’s great for hiking as well due to its packable design and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

