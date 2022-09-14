SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Dual Go USB-C/A Flash Drive hits Amazon low at $25, more from $6

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C Flash Drive for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $43 and more recently selling for around $28, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Delivering 256GB of ultra-portable storage space to a keychain or pocket near you, this model features the ever-handy reversible USB-C and USB-A connector for use with both modern and legacy gear. It is a USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive that moves data at up to 150MB/s, which certainly can’t keep up with models like the Kingston DataTraveler Max, but that one sells for around $40 on sale. Head below for more details and some additional ongoing flash drive price drops.

More flash drive deals:

For some more substantial portable storage gear, check out our hands-on review of the latest WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD with RGB lighting. Then dive into the ongoing price drop we are tracking on SanDisk’s popular 2TB water-resistant Extreme model. Now marked down to $200 shipped at Amazon, this one delivers 1,050MB/s in a robust housing with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and more. Get a detailed look at it right here.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Flash Drive features:

The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers(2) | (2) Mobile device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support. See the official SanDisk website for a list of compatible devices.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone(2)

Automatically back up photos with SanDisk Memory Zone app(3) | (3) Download and installation of SanDisk Memory Zone app required.

