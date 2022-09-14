Sims 4 becomes free-to-play on all platforms October 18

EA’s Sims 4 is one of the best life simulation games and is still the latest release in the series. While Sims 4 is starting to age a bit, EA is finally making it free-to-play – the base game, at least. Honestly, though, the base game is the best way for you to see if Sims 4 is something that you’re interested in playing. I’ve been enjoying the series for many, many years now, going all the way back to Sims 2, 3, and eventually 4. What all comes with this free-to-play release? Keep reading to find out.

Sims 4 goes free-to-play

If you’re not sure what Sims 4 is, we’ll break it down real quick. Essentially, Sims 4 is a way to live out your dream life virtually in many ways. You can become a detective or painter or work-from-home journalist. Really, there’s a job for just about anyone. On top of that, you can form a family with either someone that you create from the ground up or a “townie.” From there, you can grow a family, have children, raise them, learn skills, become a cook, hack a bank, and more. It’s a fun game really, and now that it’s going free-to-play, you’ll be able to try it out without spending a dime.

The base game is the only thing becoming free-to-play on October 18, with the expansions and other add-ons still costing money to purchase. The base game, however, has plenty of playability in it, especially for those who have never given Sims 4 a try.

As part of this announcement, EA said that “our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players,” which somewhat foretells that there are no immediate plans to release Sims 5, sadly.

However, on the flip side, it’s possible that this could be one of the best changes for the game to date. Now that the game is going to be free-to-play, more people than ever may play the game since there’s now no barrier to entry. So, if someone starts playing the game free and really enjoys it, they’ll likely be more inclined to purchase add-ons and expansions since the game itself didn’t cost them a dime.

The Sims 4 becomes free-to-play on October 18, 2022, for PC, macOS, Steam, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

The Sims 4 is honestly one of the best simulator games I’ve ever played. While I’m not actively playing it, I do every now and then go back to it, fire the game up, and start a new save (or continue an old one). It’s a fun game to play and really lets you be as creative as you want to be. So, if you’ve never given Sims 4 a try, next month is the best time yet for you to live your best virtual life.

