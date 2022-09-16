BLACK+DECKER’s 5.5-inch 20V circular saw kit has a tool-free depth adjustment at $59.50

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 5.5-inch 20V Circular Saw for $59.58 shipped. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $80, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. The variable speed trigger gives you more control over cuts than other models and there’s tool-free depth adjustment as well. Plus, the blade can also be swapped out without extra tools and the base bevels to 45-degrees so you can make miter cuts as well. It’s part of BLACK+DECKER’s 20V POWERCONNECT battery system which means you can use a single battery with multiple tools. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, pick up a spare saw blade for $15 at Amazon. This blade has 36 teeth and features an alternate-tooth-bevel grind which helps clear material faster. It’s fairly budget-friendly too and if you’re planning to use this circular saw on the jobsite, having a spare blade on hand is crucial should you ever run into a nail or screw.

Check out this deal that we found on the Dremel 3000 rotary tool, which is down to $55 right now at Amazon. It includes one attachment and 25 accessories in the package as well, making it an all-inclusive package. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your DIY toolkit this fall before winter hits.

BLACK+DECKER Circular Saw features:

Get to know the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT 5-1/2 in. cordless circular saw: it’s powerful, compact, and ideal for a range of DIY projects and home repairs. This circular saw is equipped with a 5-1/2 in. fast-cutting blade, as well as a bevel that detents at 45 and 90 degrees for angled cuts. Plus, you can change the blade and adjust the depth without needing extra tools. And the pivoting shoe provides enhanced control while you work. This cordless circular saw is powered by a 20V MAX* POWERCONNECT battery that’s rechargeable and compatible with other tools in the POWERCONNECT system. *Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

