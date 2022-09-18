Save $40 on Zhiyun-Tech’s Smooth-Q3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo at its new low of $69

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Combo for $69 shipped. Normally going for $109, as it does over on Amazon, this 37% discount, or $40 in savings, marks a new all-time price we’ve seen. This combo comes with the Smooth-Q3 gimbal itself, a carrying case, a mini tripod, and a wrist strap. It delivers an integrated LED light with three different brightness levels, 3 axes of stabilization, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. While this gimbal can function without a connection to your phone, the ZY Cami app will allow you to connect your phone and start/stop recordings and take pictures with controls on the handle. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go for the Zhyiun Smooth X Gimbal Stabilizer down at $39. While there is $20 in savings compared to the gimbal above, the feature set of the Smooth-Q3 may justify the price to you. The Smooth X gimbal is more of an upgraded selfie stick than a gimbal stabilizer.

Be sure to head on over to our smartphone accessory hub for deals on cords, plugs, and more. We recently rounded up some of the best MagSafe chargers for your new iPhone 14 with deals starting from $20. Whether it be simple charging pucks or 2-in-1 chargers for your iPhone and AirPods, there is certainly an option for you. You could go with the basic Apple 15W MagSafe charger for $36 or the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $150.

Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 features:

The Zhiyun-Tech Smooth-Q3 is a compact folding 3-axis stabilizer for smartphones, designed with a built-in LED video light with three selectable brightness levels. It provides stabilized motion along the pan, tilt, and roll axes to let you capture smooth, professional-looking video with your phone. The Smooth-Q3 easily switches between portrait and landscape modes at the press of a button, allowing you to shoot both cinematic and social media videos while the LED light illuminates your subjects.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!