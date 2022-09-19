Smart reusable Rocketbooks and planners last for years, now starting at $15 (Up to 55% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable price drops on smart Rocketbook reusable notebooks. While we tend to see the brand’s standard smart notebooks go on sale on a more regular basis, today’s sale also includes the Rocketbook Reusable Everyday Planner at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $38 or more, you can find them on Amazon for between $26 and $30 right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. While this one trades out the standard-issue dot grid or lined notebook paper for a more focused collection of daily, weekly, and monthly planners pages, you’ll still get the smart action here. All of the 48-pages can be wiped clean and reused year after year and you can even blast your handwritten notes to your cloud service of choice beforehand. This one also ships with the microfiber cloth and Pilot Frixion pen you’ll get with the rest of the models that are on sale down below.

Today’s Woot sale also includes the aforementioned smart notebooks, as well as the more vertical-oriented flip book variant. The deals start from $14.99 Prime shipped and you can browse through everything on sale via this landing page right here.

Or forget the smart notebook entirely and go big-time with this $199 price drop on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models. They are now starting at $900, a far more pricey investment than the Rocketbooks that might last for several years above, but it is an iPad Pro after all. You can take handwritten notes with an Apple Pencil, browse the web, watch movies, play games, and a million other things. Get a closer look at this price drop in today’s deal coverage.

Rocketbook Reusable Everyday Planner features:

No more wasting paper – this reusable 48 page Everyday Planner can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

8 different templates include undated daily weekly, monthly, and yearly planning pages as well as templates for tracking projects, to-dos, and notetaking

Blast your handwritten class notes to popular cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

