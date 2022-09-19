One of the biggest Vitamix sales of 2022: Up to 50% off pro-grade blenders from $250, more

Vitamix has now launched “one of its biggest sales of the year.” The now live Vitamix Days sale is offering up to 50% in savings on a range of its premium-grade blenders, from the entry-level variants up to the hardcore pro home models as well as a host of accessories for folks already invested in one of its small appliances. You’re looking at up to $260 off with a series of colorways marked down for each model and the brand’s impressive warranty that ranges from 5 up to 10 years depending on which blender you’re after. Head below for a closer look at the price drops in the now live Vitamix Days sale.

Vitamix Days sale:

You can get a complete run down of everything in the Vitamix Days sale via this landing page. While the most notable offers on the actual blenders are listed above for your convenience, there are also a series of accessories at 20% off as well as extra blending containers starting from $99 and more.

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more kitchen and cookware offers.

Vitamix 5300 blender features:

The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets. The powerful 2.2 HP motor propels blades through tough ingredients to create the highest-quality blends. With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups. The 64-ounce Low-Profile Container is perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!