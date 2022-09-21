Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook hits $349 with detachable keyboard in tow (Save $81)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Reg. $430 $349

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349.15 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $430, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date. It has only sold for less once before earlier in the summer as part of a 1-day sale, and now you can lock-in $81 in savings. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Over on the Apple side of things, Best Buy is making now the best chance yet to try out one of the popular M1 MacBook Pros. With as much as $499 in savings applied across two different models, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date starting at $950. So if your setup could use a little more power than a Chromebook, this offer is worth a look.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save 41% and tidy your desk with this self-adjusting ve...
Android app deals of the day: Battleship, Monopoly, Jum...
elago debuts new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard strap with more ...
CRAFTSMAN’s 20-inch corded electric mower ditches gas...
Spigen’s magnetic 7.5W ArcField iPhone 12 to 14 c...
Razer’s Raptor 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor return...
Iron Man will come to life in an upcoming EA game devel...
Amazon’s latest watch sale from $16: Citizen, mec...
Load more...
Show More Comments