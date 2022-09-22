iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe charging stand complements iPhone 14 at $51 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand for $50.95 shipped. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is marking one of the very first chances to save at $9 off. This is the best we’ve seen since back in June when it hit the all-time low at $2 less and the second-best price overall. Having launched back in April, the latest addition to iOttie’s Velox stable of MagSafe chargers takes an at-home approach for refueling your new iPhone 14, as well as iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets at the desk or on your nightstand. Sporting a popular 2-in-1, up top is a 7.5W magnetic charging pad that rests above a 5W pad for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage takes a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience, as well. Head below for more.

As far as a more affordable alternative goes, Amazon is also marking down another popular iOttie offering. Moving the focus over to the car, the previous-generation Easy One Touch 4 series delivers one of the most convenient ways to outfit your ride with a place to hold your iPhone. It currently sells for $16.99 and is down from the usual $23 price tag in order to mark not only the first overall price cut in months, but also the lowest price of the year at 26% off.

For all of the other most notable discounts on iPhone essentials this week, Anker launched its latest Amazon sale yesterday and it is packed with some enticing offers. Leading the way is the first chance to save on Anker’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank at $50, which is complemented by an assortment of other chargers, cables, and accessories from $11.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand features:

Velox Duo wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhone and 5W of power to your AirPods or other Qi-enabled accessory. USB-C adapter not included. Made from premium aluminum and silicone this stand features a weighted, non-slip base with a soft finish to keep your devices safe and scratch-free. The magnetic mounting face offers a secure hold for your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases whether your want to mount them in portrait or landscape mode.

