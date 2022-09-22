LG’s CordZero A9 cordless stick vacuum with two batteries hits $240 cert. refurb (Orig. $600)

BuyDig via eBay Daily Deals is offering the LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $239.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from a $600 list price at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum kit includes everything you need to clean without cords around the house. That means there are two batteries bundled for extended runtime and ease of use. The stand doubles as a charging station and storage area as well. The single touch control allows you to turn it on or off and change the levels with the press of a button. The included Power Punch nozzle pulsates to “uncover hidden dust” as well for deeper cleaning. Plus, there’s a 5-step filtration system to help filter out 99.99% of dust. Ships with a 2-year warranty. Keep reading for more.

Save a bit of cash when opting for the Eufy RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum. It’s available for $140 shipped on Amazon and makes cleaning the house a simple task. The only thing to keep in mind here is that a robotic vacuum can’t easily clean stairs, on top of couches, or the car, which is something that today’s lead deal is easily capable of.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Roborock’s smart robot vacuums and mops at up to $270 off. There’s auto-empty models, Alexa-enabled options, and more from $200. Having a robot vacuum, either the Eufy model we mention above or one from Roborock, can really help house can help make cleaning easier this fall.

LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Control your clean with the LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum, thanks to two quick release batteries that deliver superior runtimes. The Power Punch Nozzle helps remove hidden dirt for deep cleaning, one touch control makes cleaning a breeze, and a portable charging stand lets you store and charge anywhere, anytime. Even maintenance is easy, with removable, washable filters and cyclone system. Noise: 84 dB.

