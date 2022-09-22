Marshall’s Major IV Bluetooth Headphones with 80-hr. battery, wireless charging at $108 (28% off)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones for $107.72 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where they are now listed at $141, this is 28% off the going rate, about $13 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Marshall’s Major IV headphones deliver an on-ear design for something more substantial than earbuds but far more lightweight than the larger over-ears options. They feature up to 80 hours of battery life (15 minute quick charge provides an additional 15 hours of wireless listening time) alongside “custom-tuned dynamic drivers [with] roaring bass, smooth mids, and brilliant treble.” Joining the USB-C charging, they also feature wireless charging via Qi pads as well as an onboard multi-function joystick mounted on the earcup to control playback and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Anker’s lineup of Soundcore headphones are a particularly notable option that deliver a ton of value for the price. The Life Q20 Hybrid Headphones, for example, feature active noise cancellation you won’t get on the Marshall set above at under $60 shipped. There’s no wireless charging here, only about half the battery life, and you won’t get the iconic Marshall design approach, but they will save you even more cash and block out some environmental noise.

Dive into our review of Marshall’s Motif ANC/Minor III earbuds, then hit up our hands-on feature of the latest cans from Anker. The new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds are the newest additions to the brand’s growing stable of portable audio gear, delivering noise cancellation, solid battery life, and more. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set and user experience right here.

Marshall Major IV Bluetooth Headphones feature:

Major IV delivers the signature Marshall sound that you’ve come to expect. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers deliver roaring bass, smooth mids and brilliant treble for a rich, unrivalled sound that you’ll never want to turn off.

80+ solid hours of wireless playtime with quick-charge capability – only 15 minutes of charging will give you 15 hours of listening. These are headphones truly built for the long haul.

Improved ergonomic design means that when you’re deep diving into your music, the tenth hour is as comfortable as the first. Major IV’s ear cushions are softer to the touch and more faithfully fit the shape of your ear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!