Twelve South’s compact 20W PlugBug Slim USB-C wall charger drops to $20 Prime shipped

Alongside its new iPhone 14 cases that are now up for pre-order, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South PlugBug Slim charger for $20.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It still fetches the full $25 directly from Twelve South. Delivering a vertically-oriented 20W wall charger solution, this model sports a USB-C output alongside minimalist red Twelve South branding. It is just 17mm thick and carries foldable prongs, making it even more portable and easy to drop into a small gear bag. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details.

If the thin vertical design isn’t working for you above or you’re just looking for something with more power and outlets, check out this Anker Dual USB PowerPort II Wall Charger at $16 Prime shipped. It costs less and delivers even more charging power across a pair of USB ports, just don’t expect it to be as compact.

Then be sure to scope out the latest Anker Amazon sale as well. It features the first discount on the brand’s new MagSafe PopSocket power bank alongside a host of Powerline cables, its 65W and 120W GaNPrime wall chargers, and more starting from $11 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you right here and then swing by our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more.

Twelve South PlugBug Slim features:

SLIM AND COMPACT: PlugBug Slim is just 17mm thick with charging prongs that fold completely flat. Easily fit in any travel bag, no more moving nightstands to fit a bulky cube

SAFE, HIGH QUALITY COMPONENTS: Over-current protection (OCP), over-voltage protection (OVP), and short circuit protection (SCP) protects you and your device

HIGH SPEED CHARGING: 20 watts of power guarantees that your iPhone/iPad/USB-C Phone and USB-C devices charge quickly

VERSATILE: Can be paired with a MagSafe charger to fast-charge your iPhone 12 up to 15W

