GOOLOO’s 4A car battery charger is perfect for winter vehicle storage at $25 (50% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4A 6V/12V Car Battery Charger/Maintainer for $24.99 with the code D9W6GKG4 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal also marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Sure, it won’t jump-start a dead battery, but as winter approaches, you might have a vehicle that gets driven less frequently. That’s exactly what this charger/maintainer is for, as it ensures the battery stays topped off, just like driving it would. This is great for those with RVs or sports cars that don’t get driven much in the winter, as it’ll work with 6V or 12V lead-acid batteries, and even functions with 12V LiFePO4 as well. Keep reading for more.

However, those looking to save even more can ditch the well-known name of GOOLOO for the NDDI 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. It comes in at $18 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and gives you similar features to the models above, though without the name brand to back it up and at a lower current of 800mA.

Be sure to check out the iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled car charger that’s on sale for $42 at Amazon. This is part of our Smartphone Accessories daily roundup where we have several other discounts for you to enjoy. However, the Aivo Boost is our lead discount as it delivers Alexa functionality to your car while also delivering the ability to charge over USB-C or USB-A.

GOOLOO Car Battery Charger features:

It’s the all-in-one universal charging solution – battery charger, battery maintainer, trickle charger, float charger, plus battery desulfator. Designed for 6-volt and 12-volt lead-acid batteries, like WET, SLA, GEL, AGM, FLOODED, VRLA batteries, and more, plus 12volt LiFePO4 batteries. Auto repair and pulse current charging devulcanize battery to restore the battery lost performance with the GOOLOO 10-stage intelligence charging program, and can charges batteries as low as 3 volt.

