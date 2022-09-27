iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in mop when it detects carpet

Today, iRobot is introducing the “world’s most advanced 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop.” The updated Roomba Combo j7+ has the ability to both vacuum and mop at the same time, though when carpet is detected it’ll completely retract the mop to ensure your rugs stay dry. This hasn’t been done before on a robotic vacuum, which makes the Roomba Combo j7+ particularly notable for iRobot’s lineup. Available for pre-order now, keep reading to find out more.

Roomba’s new Combo j7+ is available for pre-order now

While 2-in-1 vacuum and mops aren’t new by any stretch of the imagination, Roomba is once again innovating in the space. The new Combo j7+, not to be confused with the bundle j7+ with Brava mop, features a very unique sensor array on the bottom of the unit. When the Roomba Combo j7+ detects carpet, it fully retracts the mop to the top of the robot which ensures that it stays completely away from the carpet and it stays nice and dry. This is a first-of-its-kind innovation, and one that is sure to be loved by carpeted homes the world over.

“iRobot OS provides the intelligence that powers our robots. It brings to life thoughtful and intelligent home products that respect, connect and understand the user’s home and lifestyle, helping our robots become a valued and trusted partner in the home,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. “The Roomba Combo j7+ perfectly marries iRobot OS intelligence with beautifully designed hardware to give customers a vacuum and mop solution like no other, capable of keeping carpet, rugs and hard floors cleaner and fresher every day, so customers can live their life. With Roomba celebrating its 20th birthday this year, iRobot OS is also giving our connected product lineup the gift of more intelligence, letting customers’ existing robots clean in new ways.”

The Combo j7+ also features other smarts in that it can sense when a mop pad is attached, and when the mopping solution tank is full, and that’s when it goes into mopping mode. Other robots you have to manually attach pads yourself after vacuuming, requiring more hands-on time and less hands-free time to clean. On top of that, the Combo j7+ also includes iRobot’s Clean Base automatic dirt disposal system which lets you “forget about vacuuming for months at a time,” as it can empty dirt and debris from the vacuum for up to 60 days before needing to be replaced.

You can purchase the iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ for $1,099 from iRobot’s own website, with shipping beginning on October 4. It should be available from other retailers starting sometime in October, so we can expect an Amazon listing to hit the market next month.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve not used a robot vacuum/mop combo much myself, I can really appreciate what iRobot is doing here with the upcoming Combo j7+. The fact that it physically moves the mop from the bottom of the unit to the top to ensure that your carpet stays nice and dry is a feature that I’m not sure why it took so long to come up with, but I’m glad it’s here. Sure, this is an expensive vacuum, but as one of iRobot’s top-of-the-line models, it’s only typical that it’s priced this high, and we’ll start to see the feature trickling down to lower-priced units as time goes on.

