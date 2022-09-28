Bosch 6-tool 18V combo kit sees first discount to $590 (Reg. $749), more from $54 at Woot

Through October 6, Woot is offering a number of DIY tools and combo kits from $54 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is Bosch’s 6-tool 18V Combo Kit at $589.99. For comparison, it goes for $749 at Amazon and this is the first discount that we’ve tracked on the kit so far since it released earlier this year. Delivering six tools that are necessary for your DIY kit, you’ll find that all work with Bosch’s 18V platform. In the package, there’s a 2-in-1 impact driver that has both a 1/4-inch collet and 1/2-inch square drive for sockets so you don’t need to have an adapter on hand for it to work. On top of that, you’ll also get a 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and angle grinder on top of a carrying bag and floodlight to round it all out. Swing by Woot’s landing page for other DIY discounts then head below for more.

Given that you’re saving plenty of cash with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 100 piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $66, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

Don’t forget to check out our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review of Bosch’s laser measures to see if those would be a good fit for your DIY kit. Then, swing by our tools guide for other ways to upgrade your DIY abilities as we head into fall.

Bosch 6-tool Combo Kit features:

The Bosch GXL18V-601B25 Six-Tool Kit is the efficient way to unleash cordless performance – all on Bosch’s 18V tool platform. Included is the GDX18V-1800C Freak. This connected-ready 2-in-1 impact driver delivers results, with a 1/4 In. quick-change hex shank holder with power groove for bits and a 1/2 In. square drive for sockets. The 1/2 In. square drive allows for better power transfer to sockets while eliminating the need for socket adapters. The GSB18V-490 1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Driver is engineered for tough applications (such as metal or masonry), providing 490 In.-Lbs. of torque. The Bosch CRS180 Reciprocating Saw delivers an efficient 1-1/8 In. stroke with up to 2,700 SPM. The CCS180 circ saw’s ergonomic main handle and auxiliary handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods. The kit also features the GWS18V-8 4-1/2 In. angle grinder for grinding and metal cutting, the GLI18V-1900 floodlight, two carrying bags, two CORE18V® 4.0 Ah Compact Batteries and an 18V charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!