elago AirPods Ear Hooks deliver a secure fit for workouts at under $7 (Today only, 30% off)

After getting look at the brand’s AirPods Pro 2 cases, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Ear Hooks for Apple’s earbuds down at $6.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 10 hours or until stock at the discounted rate runs out. Regularly $10, these ear hooks are compatible with AirPods 1, 2, and 3 as well as AirPods Pro and are now more than 30% off. Designed to provide some extra security while “running, jogging, cycling, at the gym,” and more, they simply strap to your earbuds and then hang over your ears for some added peace of mind. elago says they are compatible with all generations of AirPods, including the new AirPods Pro 2. More details below.

If you’re looking to upgrade to Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2, we are still tracking slight discount on Amazon and be sure to dive into the latest accessories we have featured recently below:

elago AirPods Ear Hooks feature:

Hook-shaped EarHooks are compatible with AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen and AirPods 1&2 and securely prevents it from falling out. Great for running, jogging, cycling, gym and other fitness activities!

This AirPods ear hook is a must-have AirPods accessories. The item is compatible with all AirPods versions; AirPods 1st gen, AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2nd gen and AirPods 3rd gen.

AirPods 1st gen, AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2nd gen and AIrPods 3rd gen earHooks are made from Thermoplastic polyurethane(TPU) to ensure that they keep their shape and are comfortable for extended periods. EarHooks are a soft bendable material. Please change the form to fit in your ears.

