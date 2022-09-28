This 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and SD/microSD is now 50% off at just $10.50

Vention Official Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $10.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30P656MM at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $21, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This hub is perfect for bringing back the ports your MacBook or Windows laptop might be missing. That comes in the form of a 4K30 HDMI port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, as well as SD/microSD and 100W USB-C PD passthrough. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Don’t forget that Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is on sale at up to $150 off its normal going rate. Down to $1,099 at Amazon, Apple’s latest MacBook Air might have brought MagSafe back, but it’s still lacking HDMI output, which is something today’s lead deal delivers on a budget. Then, swing by our Apple guide for all the other great ways you can save today.

Vention 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The intelligent USB C hub multiport adapter is the perfect accessories for your work and life. This USB C hub is equipped with 4K@30 HDMI Port, 3*USB 3. 0 Ports, 100W Type C Power Delivery charging port, and SD/TF card readers. Mirror or extend your screens and directly stream video to HDTV, monitor, or projector with a resolution up to 4K at 30Hz via HDMI port. VENTION USB C to HDMI hub will bring an immersive 3D resolution experience to you.

