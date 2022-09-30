Take a look at BLUETTI’s latest solar energy storage solutions and upcoming EP600 station

BLUETTI is one of the go-to names in off-grid power for your travels. Building off the R&D strengths accumulated through its past energy storage products and solar generation products, BLUETTI is back with its three latest releases that they showed off at the IFA Berlin trade show.

From the latest portable power stations to modular home power backup systems and a new power station arriving next year, BLUETTI’s latest energy solutions showcase its innovation in energy solutions.

EB3A 600W 268Wh Portable Power Station

As BLUETTI’s latest entry into the portable power station field, the EB3A comes in at a lightweight 10.14-pounds while packing in 268Wh of capacity. Don’t let its small size fool you as it can pull its weight, whether it be powering a small blender, mini rice cooker, or even a small refrigerator with its 600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge). Recharges also don’t have to take hours with 330W fast charging netting you an 80% charge in just 40 minutes.

Once you’re out and about, the EB3A comes loaded with just about every power output option you could need. You’ll have access to two 120V AC outlets capable of outputting 5A each for a combined 600W, a single 100W USB-C port, dual USB-A 5V/3A outputs, a single 12V/10A DC car outlet, dual 12V/10A DC 5521 plugs, and the cherry on top, a 15W Qi wireless charging pad.

The EB3A is currently available on the BLUETTI website for $239 with the active $60 discount. Be sure to grab one before they go out of stock.

AC500 + B300S Power Backup System

Now available in European markets, the AC500 and B300S is a 100% modular power system that can be just about anything you want it to be. Take it with you on your adventures to power anything you may need, or keep it at home as a power backup in case of severe weather and blackouts.

The AC500 is BLETTI’s latest portable main power station, which features three 20A, one 30A L14-30, one 30A TT-30, and one 50A NEMA14-50 120V outlets which will allow you to plug in various tools and appliances. It can output a total of 5,000W continuously and peaks at 10,000W when needed, as well, allowing you to run even power-hungry devices with ease.

In addition to those, you’ll find two 100W USB-C PD ports, two more 3A USB-A, two additional 18W USB-A ports, and a 30A 12V RV outlet with a 24V 10A car outlet. On top of all that, there are two 15W Qi wireless charging pads built in. With all of these power output options, you will be able to use just about anything you’d want whether it be your fridge or recharging your smartphone.

The B300S external batteries will expand the overall capacity of the system with the maximum configuration clocking in at 36,864Wh with six battery modules. This maxed-out setup will add six additional 100W USB-C and 18W USB-A ports. Everything here can be used simultaneously as well.

The BLUETTI AC500/B300S combo is currently available for reservation over on Indiegogo with pricing starting at $3,199, a 33% discount for a limited time.

EP600 – A new power station coming in 2023

Finally, BLUETTI showed off its latest power station with disruptive technology, the EP600. Designed to run most home appliances with ease, BLUETTI expects the EP600 to hit the market in 2023 and will be “a milestone for the industry.” When combined with the newly announced B500 expansion batteries, the EP600 can deliver up to 6,000W of power with a maximum capacity of 79kWh for power independence.

Whether you’re looking for a mobile solution in the EB3A to take on your day trips to keep your phones, tablets, and even drones juiced up or a beefier solution in the AC500 and B300S to power your home during a blackout, BLUETTI has options for everyone and any use case. Be sure to keep your eye out for more details on its upcoming EP600 power station as we head into 2023 over the next few months.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!