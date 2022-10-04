Save $400 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 with 32GB RAM at new all-time low price of $2,000

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB in Black for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,400, this solid $400 price drop marks one of the first substantial discounts to date. This same model goes for $2,100 over at Best Buy. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 32GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed. The 15-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 1 TB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-A port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 4 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $200. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office.

If you want to elevate your laptop while working to get better airflow and ergonomics, you could pick up the Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand for $20, the lowest price we can find. The Nulaxy C3 is a minimalist and affordable way to perch your MacBook (or any other 10 to 15.6-inch laptop) up in a neat and organized fashion. It is made of 5mm aluminum alloy with a mostly branding-free design, and rubber padding to protect against scratches.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Features:

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

